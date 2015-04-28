Trending

Abominator: Evil Proclaimed

Australian war metallers sound the drums once more

By Reviews 

TODO alt text

The infamous war metal sound was built in the early 90s on an axis rooted in three different continents: Europe, with the Finnish insanity known as Beherit; North America, thanks to Canadian ‘Satanic skinheads’ Blasphemy; and Australia, first with Corpse Molestation and then its later (re)incarnation, the aptly named Bestial Warlust.

Yet to this day, this small yet vibrant sub-scene remains like a VIP club with few members, one of them being Melbourne-based Abominator, whose fluctuating lineup at some point included two members of Bestial Warlust.

After four full-lengths and nine years’ silence, Evil Proclaimed sees the band’s core duo returning to their early bestial roots and back to black metal hell after a few more death metal-infused albums, as underlined by the mandatory blasphemous Chris Moyen artwork.

But as typically Australian and crude as this blend of old-school black and thrash is, there’s a refreshed sense of focus that makes it a very exuberant yet controlled form of chaos, done by 20-year pros that may not be the most adventurous around, but who know exactly what they’re doing./o:p