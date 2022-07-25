ZZ Top: Life after Dusty Hill - only in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now

For Classic Rock 304's main event we catch up with the inestimable Billy Gibbons to talk about what the future holds for ZZ Top after losing the iconic Dusty Hill. And one thing’s for sure: there’s just no stopping the Top.

This issue also comes with an exclusive ‘Beer Drinkers And Hell Raisers’ bottle-opener keyring and an exclusive Tres Hombres laptop sticker. And there's plenty more inside.

Get the new issue of Classic Rock (opens in new tab).

Note: due to last week's UK heatwave, distribution of the new issue of Classic Rock to some retailers has been delayed, but we expect this matter to be resolved very swiftly. We apologise for any inconvenience.

Features

ZZ Top

The death last year of bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill looked like it might be the end of ZZ Top. But no. With their guitar tech now filling his shoes, it’s business as usual.

The Dirt

Joe Elliott reveals how Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe defied broken ribs, rain and humidity to launch the much-delayed The Stadium Tour of North America.

The Story Behind The Song: Marshall Tucker Band

It took two releases for the single to reach the dizzy heights of No.75 in the US, but Can’t You See’s longevity and influence have far outweighed any disappointment at its commercial success.

Prince

A hit film and soundtrack album, Purple Rain represented Prince’s breakthrough moment. But it was the tour that followed – and one show in particular – that made him a superstar. His band the Revolution’s Wendy, Lisa and Bobby Z look back.

The Gaslight Anthem

In 2015, The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon thought the band was over for good. Mounting pace and pressure following their Springsteen-approved 2008 album The ‘59 Sound had left them drained and ready to stop. So what brought them back?

H.e.a.t

Time apart allowed H.e.a.t to grow and their returning singer to mature sufficiently, Kenny Leckremo tells Classic Rock.

Kate Bush

After a nightmare reception to her album The Dreaming, who knew that three years in a barn in Kent would yield a singular, unrepeatable landmark in pop music. ”I was surrounded by elemental forces,” Kate Bush says of the album that made her a bona fide superstar.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

Q&A: Chuck Leavell

The keyboardist has been with the Stones for over 40 years, but still gets thrills from watching his bandmates on stage.

6 Things You Need To Know About: His Lordship

They listen to what Chrissie Hynde says, they’re cranked up, they wear cheap suits, they dig raw rock’n’roll.

The Classic Rock Interview: Dave Mustaine

He was there at the beginning of two of metal’s most influential groups, drank enough to fill the San Diego river, hit the canvas and lifted himself back up and found God, and still has the ambition to make Megadeth the biggest metal band in the world.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Whiskey Myers, Måneskin, Amanda Shires, Troy Redfern, Welshly Arms, Mr Shiraz and more.

Reviews

New albums from Anthrax, Cats In Space, H.e.a.t, Five Finger Death Punch, Jack White, Bernie Marsden, Osees, Derek Sherinian. Reissues from Waysted, Montrose, Little Feat, Keef Hartley Band, Pavement, Finn Brothers. DVDs, films and books on Iron Maiden, Jethro Tull, Hellacopters, UFO, Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix, Glam/ Live reviews of Guns N’ Roses, Rammstein, Download, Muse, Dirty Honey.

Buyer’s Guide: Siouxsie And The Banshees

There have been bands as prolific, and arguably some as wildly creative, but few have melded the two so well.

Back To Live

We preview tours by GWAR , Bouchard Brothers and Toyah. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Fantastic Negrito

Genre-hopping blueser Fantastic Negrito picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab)

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents (opens in new tab), although delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £2.61 an issue (opens in new tab). Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store (opens in new tab), Zinio (opens in new tab), Readly (opens in new tab), Press Reader (opens in new tab) and Pocketmags (opens in new tab).

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available (opens in new tab).