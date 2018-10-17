ZIO replace Tin Spirits at Winter's End

ZIO have been announced as replacement for Tin Spirits at next year's Winter's End festival after the latter sadly split up last week.

Jimmy Pallagrosi's new prog outfit will play in the 'special guest' slot on Sunday 7th April - just before Kayak - at the Drill all Chepstow. 'It was a major blow when we learned of the demise of the fabulous Tin Spirits," festival organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones told Prog. "From all the comments online we know how disappointed the band and their fans were. However, we have a very exciting replacement in ZIO. Although they are a new band, they are dripping with stature and with Jimmy, Hayley and Joe involved it should be a fabulous show, particularly as 'X-Ray' is so good. We can't wait to hear the album and see them live!"

Tin Spirits announced at the weekend that they had amicably decide to call it a day. In a post on the band's Facebook page they stated: "It’s with heavy hearts that we must let you know, after 10 years of making music together, Tin Spirits is no more. There’s been no dramatic fallout, we’re all still dear friends, but unfortunately the end can no longer justify the means. We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us and been there for us through the years, everyone who’s turned up to a gig, it’s meant more to us than you could ever know. We wish all of you the very best xx

From Mark, Dave, Dan and Dougie"

Tin Spirits released two acclaimed albums, Wired To Earth in 2012 and Scorch in 2014, and were nominated for a Limelight Award at the 2013 Progressive Music Awards.

Tickets are available for Winter's End Festival from the event website. In addition, the dates for Summer's End 2019 have been announced as the 3rd to 7th of October 2019, and the participation of US band Phideaux have already been announced. Leap Of Faith tickets are already on sale from their website.