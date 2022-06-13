Zeal & Ardor’s Manuel Gagneux launches Yacht Rock side-project Soft Captain

In one of the year's most left-field new launches, Zeal & Ardor’s Manuel Gagneux has started a Yacht Rock side-project, Soft Captain.

A duo featuring Gagneux alongside Basel, Switzerland-based experimental artist Samuel Tschudin, Soft Captain released the video for their debut single Too Long on June 10.

Announcing the project on social media, Gagneux writes, "I have also a Yacht Rock band now. Make of that what you will."

Watch the video for Too Long below:

If you're unfamiliar with the world of Yacht Rock, may we direct you towards Katie Puckrik's excellent documentary I Can Go For That: The Smooth World Of Yacht Rock, which is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.



Manuel Gagneux also makes pop music under the name Birdmask, and has an electronic project called GEIZ.