Zeal & Ardor have released two new songs, and they’re more pissed off than ever

Zeal & Ardor have released two new songs that address police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

The stark, stripped-back Vigil and the seething, sample-heavy I Can’t Breathe were inspired by the death of Floyd after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The songs are accompanied by an image of two batons in the shape of an upside-down cross.

Both songs will appear on Zeal & Ardor’s upcoming EP, Wake Of A Nation, which will be released on October 23 via Bandcamp.

Z&A mastermind Manuel Gagneux says of the songs: "[Author] Frederik Pohl once said: ‘It is and remains my conviction that a story has to speak for itself, and that any words a writer adds to it after he has finished telling it are a cop-out, a lie or a mistake.’

“While I agree I feel pressed to make an exception for this EP.

“Wake Of A Nation's intent and context should be obvious. I like to revel in ambiguity and in room for interpretation. This is not the case here. These six songs are a knee jerk reaction to what has happened to my fellow people in the last months.

“Originally I was set to record an album scheduled to come out next year. As these songs were written due to the horrendous events that instilled them I decided to release them as soon as possible. Using the rich heritage and culture as a part of my musical identity it felt like cowardice to sit by and continue with my routine as if nothing happened

This record is for Michael Brown, Eric Garner, George Floyd and the countless untold and nameless killed.

It is for the brave souls willing to take a stand and ready to risk their own wellbeing so that others may have theirs intact.

“All revenues from sales and streaming of I Can’t Breathe will be donated.”

Wake Of A Nation is available to pre-order now.