Your Guide To Your Free Guardians Of The Riff CD

When you pick up the latest issue of Metal Hammer, you don't just get the ultimate guide to the best riffs on the planet, but we're giving you this FREE CD full of some of the best new riffers in our world. Here's what's in store for your lucky ears...

1. Taken By The Tide – Feed Me A Stray Cat

If Dillinger and Meshuggah formed a supergroup…

2. Soldierfield – Leave You In Dirt

Hairy biker riffs to cave your head in.

3. Sinnergod – The Thirst

The new goth kings of Manchester.

4. Drawn In – Nuclear War

Thrashers that like to kill the old way.

5. Core Of iO – 14 Stitches

Forward-thinking progressive metal from the South Coast.

6. Dead Audio Saints – The Purge

Heavy riffage with an industrial kick.

7. Stone Circle – Easter Island

Technical death for fans of Opeth and Gojira.

8. 44 Fires – Army Beside Me

Politically-charged groove metal.

9. Crashgate – Tear It Down

Anthemic metal for the victory in the arena.

10. Ten Foot Wizard – Rise From Your Grave

Crank up loud, this kicks like a mule!

11. By Definition – Warrior

Part-Black Label Society, part-Black Stone Cherry. 100% black.

12. The Day Of Locusts – Within Threads Of Filth And Flesh

Progressive sludge, apparently. Whatever you wanna call it, it rules.

13. Maxdymz – Hate Injustice

London’s hate mob sound more pissed off than ever.

14. Three Thrones – Supernovascotia

Riffs that will cook your brain. In a good way, of course.

15. Spawn Of Psychosis – Bodybag

Industrial metal with a twist. Get the glow sticks out!