Young Guns driven by 'hare-brained' bus party

Young Guns say their London bus album launch was a “hare-brained” scheme that ended up being an unforgettable experience.

The British rockers released third album Ones And Zeros on June 8 and played five gigs aboard a double decker bus as they drove around the city.

Frontman Gustav Wood tells TeamRock Radio: “It was one of the many ridiculous ideas that we try to conjure up. That was a lot of fun. We’re trying to things that are interesting and new and a little different. That was a hare-brained scheme that ended up coming to pass.

“It was an intense day. We were on a London double decker bus for about eight or nine hours and played five times.”

Young Guns play Jake’s Stage at Download tonight (June 12) after they were confirmed as one of the weekend’s ‘secret’ acts.

The band will then head off on a US tour followed by dates across the UK and a stop-off in Taiwan in August:

Jun 17: Lewiston Artpark, NY, US

Jun 19: South Bend Club Fever, IN, US

Jun 20: Burlington Steamboat Days, IA, US

Jun 21: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE, US

Jun 23: Joliet Mojoe’s, IL, US

Jun 24: Libertyville The Fuel Room, IL, US

Jun 27: Oxford Indian Creek Amphitheatre, OH, US

Jun 28: Sylvania Centennial Terrace, OH, US

Jul 09: Cambridge The Portland Arms, UK

Jul 10: Cheltenham 2000 Trees, UK

Jul 11: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Jul 12: Auchterarder T In The Pank, UK

Jul 13: Hull The Welly Club, UK

Jul 31: Matlock Y Not Festival, UK

Aug 07: Taichung Heart-Town Festival, Taiwan