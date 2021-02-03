Trending

You want excavators ballet-dancing to Nothing Else Matters in the snow? You got it

Up in Canada, they're training excavators to dance gracefully to Apocalyptica's version of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters

Some earth movers
(Image credit: Bertrand Ostiguy Inc)

Footage has emerged of excavators in Canada's Quebec province performing a ballet dance to an orchestral version of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters.

Rather than being a harbinger of some sort of terrifying War Of The Worlds-style apocalypse, the film appears to be the result of blue sky thinking at Bertrand Ostiguy Inc, a thriving excavation company based in the municipality of Shefford. The video was shot by 14-year-old Julien Ares, nephew of the company's owner.

“He had this idea a long time ago," young Ares tells Montreal's CTV News. "We did a Zoom for Christmas and the idea came about doing some dancing excavators. We just laughed at this but we were thinking about it all night."

"At the start I wanted to do something that was slow because excavators are really big and can't make really fast movements. I wanted a song that was slow."

So Ares chose version of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters performed by Finnish cello wizards Apocalyptica, and the excavator drivers choreographed their giant machines to create a rather graceful dance. With snow. And drones. 

"Coordination is a key element to excel in our field!", say the company on Facebook, rightly proud of the resulting film and its attendant publicity.

Previous notable covers of Nothing Else Matters include a haunting version by Polish folk group Tulia, a medieval take by YouTuber Algal The Bard, and a tasteful jazz-orchestral makeover by Macy Gray

