You want excavators ballet-dancing to Nothing Else Matters in the snow? You got it

Footage has emerged of excavators in Canada's Quebec province performing a ballet dance to an orchestral version of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters.

Rather than being a harbinger of some sort of terrifying War Of The Worlds-style apocalypse, the film appears to be the result of blue sky thinking at Bertrand Ostiguy Inc, a thriving excavation company based in the municipality of Shefford. The video was shot by 14-year-old Julien Ares, nephew of the company's owner.

“He had this idea a long time ago," young Ares tells Montreal's CTV News. "We did a Zoom for Christmas and the idea came about doing some dancing excavators. We just laughed at this but we were thinking about it all night."

"At the start I wanted to do something that was slow because excavators are really big and can't make really fast movements. I wanted a song that was slow."

So Ares chose version of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters performed by Finnish cello wizards Apocalyptica, and the excavator drivers choreographed their giant machines to create a rather graceful dance. With snow. And drones.

"Coordination is a key element to excel in our field!", say the company on Facebook, rightly proud of the resulting film and its attendant publicity.

Previous notable covers of Nothing Else Matters include a haunting version by Polish folk group Tulia, a medieval take by YouTuber Algal The Bard, and a tasteful jazz-orchestral makeover by Macy Gray.