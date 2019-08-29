Check out this incredible cover of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters by Polish folk group

Polish folk group Tulia went viral last year with their haunting cover of Depeche Mode's Enjoy The Silence. Now, the all-female white voice quartet have turned their attention to Metallica's Nothing Else Matters – and it's incredible.

Just like in the Enjoy The Silence rendition, the members are all dressed in traditional Polish costume and filmed in the dead of winter against the stark white, snowy, picturesque backdrop of the Polish countryside.

The band posted the video along with a statement thanking all their fans for their support:

"In December, a year passed from the beginning of our musical adventure. Just before Christmas, in 2017, we stood in front of the camera for the first time.

"Nothing Else Matters by Metallica - is one of the first songs sung together. This is Tulia's band - our story. On the occasion of the 'anniversary' we want to share it with you. For votes cast at the Opole Festival, for the platinum album ... but above all for the presence at our concerts. Thank you very much!"

Watch the full video below: