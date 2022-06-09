You need to watch Tenacious D's hilarious new The Who medley (and eat their new cereal bars, apparently)

Tenacious D have turned their immense talents to a medley of Who tracks, accompanied by an elaborate video that’s seriously worth seeing.

Jack Black and Kyle Glass will release the single in support of Everytown For Gun Safety. They’re also gearing up for a tour and the launch of, well, cereal bars.

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times?” The duo said. “Who? The D! That’s Who! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.”

The vinyl edition is available for pre-order now. “Following the release of their sleeper hit cover of “Time Warp” to help save democracy in 2020, as well as their Beatles’ medley benefitting Doctors Without Borders in 2021, Tenacious D are thrilled to release 2022’s covers-for-charity project,” their label said.

“This time around, they’ve covered some of The Who’s best songs ever – Pinball Wizard, There’s A Doctor and Go To The Mirror – in a medley done Tenacious D style, and the result is instantly iconic.”

Meanwhile, their Tenacious D Fibre D’Lish bars are available for a limited time via NuGo Nutrition. “The world is so constipated right now,” they explained. “ Our new fibre bar is so delicious and chock full of colon cleansing fibre...you will be dropping perfectly tapered deuces in no time!”

Tour dates will be revealed in due course.