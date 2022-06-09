You need to watch Tenacious D's hilarious new The Who medley (and eat their new cereal bars, apparently)

By ( ) published

Medley from The Who's rock opera Tommy comes alongside release of cereal bars

Tenacious D
(Image credit: YouTube)

Tenacious D have turned their immense talents to a medley of Who tracks, accompanied by an elaborate video that’s seriously worth seeing.

Jack Black and Kyle Glass will release the single in support of Everytown For Gun Safety. They’re also gearing up for a tour and the launch of, well, cereal bars.

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times?” The duo said. “Who? The D! That’s Who! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.”

The vinyl edition is available for pre-order now. “Following the release of their sleeper hit cover of “Time Warp” to help save democracy in 2020, as well as their Beatles’ medley benefitting Doctors Without Borders in 2021, Tenacious D are thrilled to release 2022’s covers-for-charity project,” their label said.

“This time around, they’ve covered some of The Who’s best songs ever – Pinball Wizard, There’s A Doctor and Go To The Mirror – in a medley done Tenacious D style, and the result is instantly iconic.”

Meanwhile, their Tenacious D Fibre D’Lish bars are available for a limited time via NuGo Nutrition. “The world is so constipated right now,” they explained. “ Our new fibre bar is so delicious and chock full of colon cleansing fibre...you will be dropping perfectly tapered deuces in no time!”

Tour dates will be revealed in due course.

Martin Kielty

Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band (opens in new tab), a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories (opens in new tab) about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving intro all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.