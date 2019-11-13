You can now buy Saxon scented candles

If you had to imagine what a candle scented with the musk of veteran British rockers Saxon might smell like, there's one obvious place your brain might go to: the husky scent of well-worn leather.

Well, you'd be right. To mark the band's 40th anniversary, Saxon have released an officially-licensed, limited-edition scented candle, which smells like leather with bonus woody, earthy notes. Hang on, where's the denim?

We at the Classic Rock office have taken a deep huff on one of the candles, and confirm the scent is musky, masculine and sophisticated.

The company behind the Saxon candle have a wider collection of music-themed scented candles, including the Rolling Stones-inspired Paint It Black, which smells like cardamom and clove; the Fleetwood Mac-inspired Gold Dust Woman, which obviously smells like patchouli; and the Prince-inspired Raspberry Beret which smells – you guessed it – like raspberries.

Check out the full range on the Evoke Candle Company official site.