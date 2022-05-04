You can join the Iron Maiden-approved, million-pound heavy metal charity

In just a few short weeks, the Heavy Metal Truants will embark on their tenth annual campaign to raise money for children's charities, and you can join them no matter where you are in the world with a set of virtual walking, running, or cycling challenges to choose from.

The Heavy Metal Truants were co-founded by ex-Metal Hammer editor Alexander Milas and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, and together with the help of fellow Heavy Metal Truants from all over the world they’ve raised over a million pounds for Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, Childline, and Save the Children.

“This is about metalheads coming together for a common cause we can all agree on,” says Milas. “With the huge support of industry, fans, and artists we’ve shown that metal really is a community, and with our new set of virtual challenges you don’t have to be physically with us to be one of us, and the roll-call of luminaries who’ve supported us is truly astonishing.”

Past years have seen Saxon’s Biff Byford, Paradise Lost’s Aaron Aedy, Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg, and Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto joining the Heavy Metal Truants, with support from Brian Blessed, KISS, Bon Jovi, and many, many more, including Rob Rolfe of Enter Shikari who'll be undertaking the physical challenge in June. Places for the Heavy Metal Truants physical ride to Download Festival in June are still available, and registration for the virtual challenges which kick off in May are absolutely free.

Head to www.heavymetaltruants.com for more information and get involved today!