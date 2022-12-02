You can buy a new commemorative Rolling Stones £5 coin - it's, er, only £23.50

The Royal Mint have launched a set of limited edition coins to celebrate 60 years of the Rolling Stones. The coins are the latest in the Mint's "Music Legends" series, which has previously released coins by the likes of Queen, Elton John and The Who.

The new coin, described by the Mint as capturing "the band in their element, mid-performance via a silhouette illustration designed to reflect the energy and excitement of attending their gigs," is one of the last to be released bearing the effigy of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are delighted to be honoured by way of an official UK coin," say the band. "Even more significant that the release coincides with our 60th anniversary”.

The cash come in a variety of editions, from a limited run of 10,000 uncirculated £5 coins that retails for £23.50, to the rather more princely gold proof £1000 coin, which weighs a kilo and is surely a bargain at £76,135. Just don't spend it down the laundrette by accident.

"Our Music Legends series is creating a new generation of coin collectors," boasts Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at the Mint, the Government-owned body that has manufactured UK coins since 886 AD. "We are delighted to honour The Rolling Stones’ musical achievements with this new collectable coin. We hope this provides a fitting tribute to the band’s sixty years of rock and roll music for their millions of fans across the globe.

"With a list of hits that includes eight UK number one singles, thirteen UK number one albums, and countless hits internationally, The Rolling Stones are UK rock legends, and we anticipate this coin being incredibly sought-after by coin collectors and music lovers alike."

The coins are available to pre-order from the Royal Mint now (opens in new tab).

In other Rolling Stones news, the band have announced the release of GRRR Live!, a star-studded live album recorded at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on December 15, 2012, during the band's 50 And Counting tour.