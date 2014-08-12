YOB Unmask The Spectre

Doom metal merchants YOB have streamed their track Unmask The Spectre, from seventh album Clearing The Path To Ascend.
The follow-up to 2011’s Atma is released on September 1 on CD and digital formats, with a vinyl edition on September 15.
Mainman Mike Scheidt says the track is one of his favourite moments of the band’s career. He adds: “This part of the album gets dark – but it also has a sense of beauty and resolve. The mood and atmosphere nod equal parts to old and new YOB.”
The band kick off a European tour next month, including five UK dates:
Sep 04: Bristol Fleece
Sep 05: Manchester Roadhouse
Sep 06: Glasgow Audio
Sep 07: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Sep 08: London The Underworld
Clearing The Path To Ascend tracklist
In Our Blood
Nothing To Win
Unmask The Spectre
Marrow