Trending

YOB Unmask The Spectre

By Metal Hammer  

Hear track from upcoming album Clearing The Path To Ascend

null

Doom metal merchants YOB have streamed their track Unmask The Spectre, from seventh album Clearing The Path To Ascend.

The follow-up to 2011’s Atma is released on September 1 on CD and digital formats, with a vinyl edition on September 15.

Mainman Mike Scheidt says the track is one of his favourite moments of the band’s career. He adds: “This part of the album gets dark – but it also has a sense of beauty and resolve. The mood and atmosphere nod equal parts to old and new YOB.”

The band kick off a European tour next month, including five UK dates:

Sep 04: Bristol Fleece

Sep 05: Manchester Roadhouse

Sep 06: Glasgow Audio

Sep 07: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sep 08: London The Underworld

Clearing The Path To Ascend tracklist

  1. In Our Blood

  2. Nothing To Win

  3. Unmask The Spectre

  4. Marrow

See more Metal Hammer news