Yes pay tribute to late drummer Alan White

Prog legends Yes have paid tribute to their late drummer Alan White, who sadly died last week. Both Steve Howe and Geoff Downes have honoured their late colleague and the band will dedicate their upcoming UK tour in support of the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge, the tour on which White made his debut with the band, to White.

"It is with great sadness that I join with the other members of Yes to acknowledge the passing of our dearest friend and drummer, Alan White," says Howe. "He gave so many of his best years to the band and was a true believer and determined professional til the very end.

"Being a kind and loving human being just came naturally to him, with his mellow, non-confrontational personality and abundant generosity, which made him so popular with his friends and everyone he met."

"It is with the utmost sadness I have received the news of the passing of my dearest friend and bandmate Alan White," adds Downes. "He was truly one of the greatest men I have ever met. Honest, loyal, passionate, caring, kind, generous, considerate, charitable, funny – so many superlatives, too many to mention – simply, an all-round top guy and one of the best. And despite living for many years in his adopted hometown of Seattle, he never lost that Geordie wit, irony and charm.

"As a musician he was unique in every way, and his powerhouse technique influenced whole generations of drummers and percussionists – an absolute legend in the true sense of the word. He was a joy to share the same stage with, often glancing over at the keyboard riser with a wink and a smile, but still laying down that solid, yet intricate groove as only he could. This was Alan – a genius who never took himself too seriously.

"We had some great laughs together, became very close, and always looked after each other to the point where they started referring to us as ‘The Odd Couple’!"

Former World Trade and Asia drummer Jay Schellen was announced as a replacement for White earlier this month when it was then announced he would be sitting out the UK tour dates for health reasons.

Yes The Album Series Close To The Edge 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Jun 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Jun 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Jun 18: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Jun 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Jun 21: London Royal Albert Hall

Jun 22: York Barbican

Jun 24: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jun 26: Newcastle City Hall

Jun 28: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jun 29: Cork Opera House, Ireland

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows.