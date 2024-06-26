Los Angeles punk veterans X announce final album Smoke & Fiction

Los Angeles punk icons X have announced details of their last-ever record, Smoke & Fiction, plus plans for an extensive US tour.

Best known for their 1980 debut album Los Angeles, the quartet - comprised of their original line-up, vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom and drummer DJ Bonebrake - have declared their intention to disband following a farewell tour celebrating their ninth and final album, which will be released on August 2 on Fat Possum Records.



The 10-track album is being previewed by the punchy single Big Black X, billed as a reflection 'on the early history of X, their life in Hollywood, and the events unfolding in the world during those formative years.'



Watch the video for the single below:

The first leg of the band's farewell tour will kick off in Kansas City, Missouri on July 6, and run through to October 4, with a show at the Palladium Times Square, New York.

X ~ The End is Near ~ Smoke & Fiction Tour

Jul 06: Kansas City The Uptown, MO

Jul 07: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Jul 09: St. Louis Del Mar Hall, MO

Jul 10: Milwaukee Turner Hall, WI

Jul 12: Minneapolis The Varsity, MN

Jul 13: Chicago Square Roots Festival, IL

Jul 14: Chicago Fitzgerald’s, IL

Jul 16: Detroit The Masonic, MI

Jul 17: Kent The Kent Stage, OH

Jul 19: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Jul 25 - Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Jul 26: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Jul 28: Costa Mesa Pacific Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Solana Beach Belly Up, CA



Aug 19: Menlo Park The Guild Theatre, CA

Aug 20: Menlo Park The Guild Theatre, CA

Aug 22: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Aug 23: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Aug 25: Portland The Aladdin, OR

Aug 28: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Aug 30: Denver The Summit, CO

Sep 01: Albuquerque The El Rey,NM

Sep 22: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Sep 23: Boston The Wilbur, MA

Sep 25: Albany Empire Live, NY

Sep 26: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY

Sep 27: Pittsburgh Jergel’s, PA

Sep 28: Falls Church The State Theatre, VA

Sep 30: Philadelphia Keswick Theater, PA

Oct 01: Patchogue Patchogue Theatre, NY

Oct 02: Norwalk District Music Hall, CT

Oct 04: New York Palladium Times Square, NY



Ticket info here.