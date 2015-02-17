Within The Ruins escape van crash

Within The Ruins believe they’re lucky to be alive after a serious van crash in the US.

They lost their vehicle, trailer and all their gear in the incident, which took place during heavy snow in Pennsylvania as they travelled to California to start a tour with Suicide Silence.

Guitarist Joe Cocchi says: “We rolled about three times, from what I can remember. Our van and trailer are totalled.

“All I can say is we’re happy to be alive. I don’t know how, but none of us were injured.”

The band aim to join the tour on its third date, in Seattle on February 20. Meanwhile they’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with replacing their lost equipment, and they’ve asked fans to consider buying merchandise to “help us get back on our feet.”

Within The Ruins launched fourth album Phenomena last year.