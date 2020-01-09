Wire are Primed And Ready with new single release

Wire have released a stream of their brand new single titled Primed And Ready.

The track has been taken from the band’s upcoming album Mind Hive, which is set to arrive on January 24 through their own Pinkflag label, with the song coming after Cactused premiered in October last year.

Bassist Graham Lewis says: “The lyric/text for this song could be read as a series of questions, set in 2017.

“Who could have known the answers would be, in no particular order: Liverpool FC, me, Boris the Spider, 67 and Lieutenant Colonel?”

Vocalist and guitarist Colin Newman adds: “Primed And Ready was the easiest song to write on the album, written in less time than it takes to play it.

“There’s nothing remotely ‘clever’ about the chord sequence and structure, and there’s only three chords: Two in the verse and one in the chorus. As in all things Wire, less is more.”

Wire are preparing to embark on a UK tour later this month, which will be followed by further shows across North America.

1. Be Like Them

2. Cactused

3. Primed And Ready

4. Off The Beach

5. Unrepentant

6. Shadows

7. Oklahoma

8. Hung

9. Humming

Wire 2020 tour dates

Jan 27: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Jan 28: Manchester Band On The Wall

Jan 29: Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK

Jan 30: Glasgow The Garage G2, UK

Jan 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Feb 01: Brighton Chalk, UK

Mar 03: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Mar 04: Chicago Metro, IL

Mar 06: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN

Mar 07: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Mar 09: Washington Union Stage, DC

Mar 10: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Mar 11: Brooklyn Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NY

Mar 12: Brooklyn Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NY

Mar 13: Boston Sinclair, MA

Mar 14: Ottawa Bronson Centre, ON

Mar 15: Toronto Great Hall, ON

May 21: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK