Winter's End Stage Times Announced

Winter's End Festival have announced the stage times for their inaugural event.

The Summer's End offshoot takes place from this Thursday 26 April until Sunday 29 at Chepstow Drill Hall. There are still some tickets available for the event, which can be purchased from the event website.

The opening night, featuring Gordon Giltrap with support from Carrie Martin, is being run as its own event, so separate tickets are required for that. All stage times are subject to change.

Thursday 26th April

Doors 7.00

Carrie Martin 7.30 - 8.15

Gordon Giltrap 8.30 - 10.30 (including an interval)

Friday 27th April

Doors 6.30

Hekz 7.30 to 8.30

Mystery 9.00 - 11

Saturday 28th April

Doors 12.00

MultiStory 12.30 - 1.30

Alan Reed 1.50 - 3.00

Galahad 3.50 - 5.00

Clive Mitten C: Live Collective 6.20 - 7.45

Arena 9.15 - 11.15

Sunday 29th April

Doors 12.00

Karmamoi 12.30 - 1.30

Verbal Delirium 1.50 - 3.00

Jump 3.50 - 5.10

TigerMothTales 6.30 - 8.00

Lifesigns 9.30 - 11.00