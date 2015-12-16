Trending

Winery Dogs in Fire promo

By Classic Rock  

View video for latest track to be lifted from supergroup's 2nd album Hot Streak

null

The Winery Dogs have released a video for their single Fire.

The track is taken from the band’s second album Hot Streak, which was released in October via earMUSIC.

Singer/guitarist Richie Kotzen tells Billboard: “It’s an idea I had floating around for a while. When we were writing for Hot Streak, I remember sitting around with the guys and playing the chord changes and kinda humming the melody.

“Billy and Mike made some really great suggestions for the arrangement and I went and took it and wrote some words for it, and we cut the song.”

The Winery Dogs play four UK dates in January and February of next year.

See more Classic Rock news