Winery Dogs in Fire promo

The Winery Dogs have released a video for their single Fire.

The track is taken from the band’s second album Hot Streak, which was released in October via earMUSIC.

Singer/guitarist Richie Kotzen tells Billboard: “It’s an idea I had floating around for a while. When we were writing for Hot Streak, I remember sitting around with the guys and playing the chord changes and kinda humming the melody.

“Billy and Mike made some really great suggestions for the arrangement and I went and took it and wrote some words for it, and we cut the song.”

The Winery Dogs play four UK dates in January and February of next year.