Win tickets to Fairport's Cropredy Convention

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention takes place on August 13-15 at Cropredy village near Banbury in Oxfordshire – and you could win a pair of tickets courtesy of TeamRock.

The long-running event is set to feature appearances by Fairport Convention, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, Level 42, Fish, Ian Matthews and Egbert Derix.

To stand a chance of winning tickets, enter our competition here.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £120 for the full weekend, £110 for Friday and Saturday and £75 for Saturday only. For more details on the festival line-up, visit the official site.