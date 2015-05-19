Win the chance to support Delain and play Bloodstock

Metal Hammer has joined forces with symphonic metal big guns Delain to offer your band a money can’t buy prize!

This October, Delain will be playing four dates across the UK and we’re giving your band the opportunity to support them. Stopping off in Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and London, the band need a different band each night to open the show and IT COULD BE YOU.

To be considered for this, all you need to do is send your band’s bio and links to your music to DELAINBANDCOMP@factorymusic.co.uk. Easy, huh?

The winning bands will be chosen by Delain themselves after the competition has closed on 26th June.

But that’s not all, one band out of the winning four will be chosen by Delain, Metal Hammer and Bloodstock to play on the New Blood Stage at this year’s Bloodstock festival!

So what are you waiting for? ENTER NOW!