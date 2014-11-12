Win passes to HRH Road Trip in Ibiza

If you'd like to travel to Ibiza but don't fancy all that nasty dance music stuff, we suggest you enter our competition to win five passes to HRH Road Trip.

The Road Trips takes place May 13-15 2015, in San Antonio, Ibiza. Artists lined up to play include Skindred, Girlschool, Tigertailz, Bernie Torme, Bonafide, Attica Rage, Massive Wagons, Screaming Eagles, SKAM, Druganaut, Sansara, Defy All Reason and The Texas Flood.

To enter the competition, visit the competition page. Prize includes two night’s accommodation but does NOT include flights.