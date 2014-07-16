Win a guitar signed by Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa is giving away a signed Epiphone Les Paul Special II plus two tickets for one of his highly anticipated March 2015 shows to one lucky fan.

For full details on how you can be in with a chance of winning, click here.

As previously reported, Bonamassa’s new studio album Different Shades of Blue is set for a September 22 release. And you can check out the video for the title track below.

The guitarist’s four night stand at London’s Eventim Apollo (formerly the Hammersmith Apollo) on March 17, 19, 20 and 21 are currently his only confirmed UK shows in 2015.