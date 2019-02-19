Check out the full explosive trailer for Motley Crue biopic The Dirt

Earlier today, Motley Crue revealed a small snippet from their upcoming biopic The Dirt.

Now, the full trailer has been uploaded, giving us the first proper look at what we can expect when the highly anticipated film premieres on Netflix on March 22.

It stars Daniel Webber as frontman Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars and rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee.

The trailer shows us live clips, the band meeting Doc McGhee (played by David Constable), the Crue's infamous partying and some of the key moments from the band's career.

Check it out below.

Motley Crue have been back in the studio recording four new tracks for The Dirt, with Kelly set to appear on one of the new songs.