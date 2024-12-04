“At almost eight minutes long, it's pretty brave for the record company to pick it as a single!” The Wildhearts return with epic new single Failure Is The Mother Of Success, about “getting back on your feet after things have gone wrong”

The Wildhearts have returned with the first single from their previously-announced album Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts.



Failure Is The Mother Of Success is described by bandleader Ginger as “about getting back on your feet after things have gone wrong.”



“There's an old saying, 'fall down three times, get up four’,” Ginger continues. It's about feeling like you're worth getting back up for, and that making mistakes is just an essential part of life, everyone does it.



“At almost eight minutes long, it's pretty brave for the record company to pick it as a single,” he admits, “but it's a really good taster for the album and has everything any Wildhearts fan could want. I hope you absolutely love it!”



“To be honest, I really struggled to decide what the lead single should be.” says Snakefarm head honcho Dante Bonutto, a man who's been championing The Wildhearts since the early '90s. “Whenever I was sent a new track, I thought, right, that’s the single! In fact, every song could have been. But then that’s The Wildhearts – never knowingly under-singled!



“In the end, when I heard Ginger talk about Failure… it became clear that this is the unofficial title track of the album, brilliantly encapsulating the triumph over adversity theme. If you love the fact, like I do, that Ginger can feature an album’s worth of song ideas in a single track, and do it seamlessly, then you’re in for a treat!”

Watch the video for the single below:

The Wildhearts - Failure Is The Mother of Success (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts is set for release on March 7 via Snakefarm.



"The songs on Satanic Rites… were written during a period of transition, from extremely negative to positive,” Ginger says. “I realised how much control I have over my mental health, and the songs came from that understanding. There’s everything here – catchy choruses, proper fuck-off riffs, anger, frustration, acceptance and revelation, with plenty of insane detours. The album starts pessimistic and ends up like ‘Ah, so I CAN turn my life around?’ It’s a hard rock album for people who love hard rock!”

For The Wildhearts' main man, the album represents "a new chapter in Wildhearts history – new music, new line-up, new label, new focus...”

The album can be pre-ordered here. And the band will be touring in support of the record from March 7.

