Why Robert Trujillo hasn’t written much Metallica music: “These guys write amazing songs, and I’m not going to suddenly insert myself”

Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo has explained why he’s only co-written a handful of songs during his time in the metal giants.

The 60-year-old, who joined the chart-topping San Francisco band in 2003, says in a new interview with Toby Morse that his role is to support longer-serving members James Hetfield (vocals/guitars), Lars Ulrich (drums) and Kirk Hammett (guitars) and respect their way of working.

“I’m joining Metallica, and these guys write amazing songs, and I’m just not going to suddenly insert myself into [it],” Trujillo says (via Ultimate Guitar).

“I like to keep people happy and comfortable. My role is always to support what’s needed for the team. I’m writing a song with the guys, I’m contributing that way.”

The bassist then describes the way Metallica write, saying it’s often a collaborative process with every member in the room.

“I mean, we’re always contributing. Whether you see the name on the song or not, I’m in the room every time we’re working on music: I’m there, with Lars and James.

“There are times when I’m like, ‘I’ve got some cool ideas,’ and James is always receptive. If you listen to the middle section of You Must Burn! on the new record [2023’s 72 Seasons], that’s James and I jamming in the tuning room, and then it becomes a part of this particular song.”

Trujillo finishes by saying the ultimate goal is furthering the sense of respect among his bandmates: “As long as the river flows the right way, that’s the most important thing. [Also] how you cater to the personalities.

“It’s like, you’re going to live with these people; it's like a family. It’s a brotherhood. You gotta respect that, and respect people. And when you’re in each other’s space, you gotta respect each other. You gotta help lift people, and all that kind of stuff plays into it.”

Trujillo joined Metallica shortly before the release of their 2003 album St Anger, the bass tracks on which had already been recorded by producer Bob Rock. Along with everyone else in the band, he’s credited as a composer on every song on 2008 followup Death Magnetic.

On 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, the bassist’s sole credited writing contribution is to the song Manunkind. He’s also listed as a co-writer on three of 72 Seasons’ 12 songs: Screaming Suicide, Sleepwalk My Life Away and You Must Burn!.

Arguably the biggest metal band on Earth, Metallica have won 10 Grammys, including the inaugural Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance in 1990 with their single One.

The band are currently in contention for an 11th, Screaming Suicide having been nominated for the Best Metal Performance prize alongside songs by Judas Priest, Gojira, Spiritbox and Knocked feat. Poppy. The winner will be named on February 2.