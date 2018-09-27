Who was the greatest keyboard player in the history of prog?

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. The greatest keyboard players in the history of progressive rock grace the front cover of the new issue of the new magazine. We asked Prog readers to vote for their favourite keyboard players of all time and we run down the top 50 list plus talk to Rick Wakeman, Hugh Banton, Martin Orford, Jordan Rudess and more in our look at the men who colour the sounds we love so much.

Also in Prog 91...

Phil Collins - in the wake of the release of Plays Well With Others, Phil discusses his time working with the likes of Peter Gabriel, Robert Fripp, Brand X, Led Zeppelin, John Martyn, George Harrison and more.

Fish - gives us an insight into progress on his final album, Weltschmerz as he looks to bring the curtain down on an epic career.

Hawkwind - talk about working with Wombles creator Mike Batt on new album Road To Utopia.

Soft Machine - the Canterbury legends celebrate their 50th anniversary with new album Hidden Details.

The Pineapple Thief - Bruce Soord and Gavin Harrison discuss the band's first ever Top 40 album Dissonance.

Riverside - The Polish proggers continue as a trio with new album Wastelands.

Coheed & Cambria - it's back to a universe of conceptuality for the NY proggers and new album Vaxis Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

Nosound - Giancarlo Erra looks to a fresh new organic sound with the band's latest album.

Vennart - the former Oceansize man vents his spleen on what's going on in this crazy world right now.

Skyharbor - the Indian/American prog rockers hit their stride with album number three.

Matt Berry - the actor and musician discusses his new album of television themes from his youth.

Big Big Train - singer David Longdon gives us a glimpse into his own prog world.

Plus album and live reviews from Coheed & Cambria, Haken, Glass Hammer, Martin Barre, Shineback, Voivod, IQ, iamthemorning, Camel, Yes feat. ARW, Goblin, This Winter Machine and more...

Plus music from Phideaux, Damanek, John Young and more on the CD.

