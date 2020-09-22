Who could Corey Taylor be talking about when he says certain members of Slipknot and Stone Sour don’t care about making music?

It’s no secret that Corey Taylor isn’t afraid of ruffling a few feathers in the rock and metal world. But it’s rare to see the motormouth frontman of Slipknot and Stone Sour savaging his own bandmates. Which is exactly what Taylor has done in a new interview promoting his forthcoming solo album CMFT.

Amusingly, Taylor prefaces his comments to Forbes by stating that he’s being “very diplomatic”, as he has no desire to “throw any of my brothers under the bus”, and then proceeds to do exactly that.

In comments picked up by Metal Injection, Taylor says that in making CMFT, for “the first time in years” he was surrounded by musicians who were as hungry as he is to make music, who were “so fucking energized and stoked that you can feel it in a recording.”

“It’s been a long, long, long time since I was surrounded by people who were just as geeked to make music,” Taylor states. “Fuck selling it, fuck playing it, fuck any of that, making music because it gives us so much joy. I haven’t felt that in a very, very long time.”

“I don’t give a shit about any of that stuff man, I make music for me first, then I share it with people. If I’m not into it, I don’t put it out there. I never will. That’s the only reason to do it righteously; if I happen to make money, that’s awesome too. I can pay my bills, take care of my people, but I don’t have a Lamborghini, I don’t have a solid-gold toilet, I don’t give a shit about any of that stuff.”

“The only thing that matters to me is making music that I want to fucking hear back. I can’t say that about a lot of the people that I’m in a band with. Either band. But I can say that about this band. There it is.”

Taylor will perform songs from Slipknot, Stone Sour and his debut solo album, at a special gig being livestreamed from The Forum in Los Angeles on October 2. We imagine his recent comments might just encourage a bandmate or two to log in.

Described as “a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche”, CMFT, is set for release on October 2 via Roadrunner. The singer has already released three songs from the album, HWY 666, Black Eyes Blue and CMFT Must Be Stopped (Feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.

