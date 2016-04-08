White Wizzard release Break Out video

White Wizzard have issued a music video for their track Break Out.

The animated promo was directed by guitarist James J LaRue.

Bassist Jon Leon says of Break Out: “The song is about staying true to yourself and questioning the establishment – be that religion, the government or anything else which constrains the human spirit. Of course, in typical White Wizzard tradition, our video is a very tongue-in-cheek take on that message and we had a real blast making it.”

They last released album The Devil’s Cut in 2013.