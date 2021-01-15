White Willow/Wobbler's Ketil Einarsen streams epic new track as Ingelrii

White Willow/Wobbler/Jaga Jazzist flautist Ketil Einarsen has released a brand new track, Syrinx, with his prog project called Ingelrii. You can listen to the epic 21-minute long piece of music in full below.

Joining Einarsen (synths, vocals, woodwind) are Panzerpappa drummer Trond Gjellum and Weserbergland guitarist Gaute Storsve. White Willow/The Opium Cartel's Jacob Holm-Lupo has mixed and mastered the track, whioch has been released on his Termo label.

We're doing it digitally-only on Termo Records - first Termo release in a while. It's Ketil on synths, vocals and woodwinds, Panzerpappa drummer Trond Gjellum and Weserbergland guitarist Gaute Storsve. I mixed and mastered.

Syrinx is available as a digital release only.