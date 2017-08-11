White piano owned by Elvis Presley goes up for sale

A white Knabe baby grand piano once owned by Elvis Presley has appeared on auction site eBay.

Bids are currently being taken for the piano, which was also played by artists including W.C. Handy, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Cab Calloway.

The piano was built in 1912 and was moved to the Memphis Auditorium in the 1930s. Presley obtained the instrument in 1957 and had it customised to his own personal specifications and placed in his Music Room at Graceland, where it remained until 1969.

A statement on the piano reads: “It was played constantly by Elvis and many friends for practice sessions, friendly sing alongs and untold numbers of jam sessions by Elvis and visiting celebrities to Graceland and became one of Elvis’s most loved, personal musical instruments.”

Along with the piano, the winning bidder will receive the original bench, custom travel cases, original documents and photographs, along with a copy of the LIFE magazine titled The King Lives On: Remembering Elvis Presley.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will also benefit the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

At the time of writing, bids have reached $1626 which is short of the piano’s undisclosed reserve price. Find out more.

