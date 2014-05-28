Whibley vows: 'I'll be back on stage soon'

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has posted a picture of himself days after being released from hospital following the collapse of his liver and kidneys.

Earlier this month he reported he’d been sedated for a week after falling unconscious during a drinking session. He admitted: “I finally realised I can’t drink any more – if I have one drink, the docs say I will die.”

The 34-year-old insists the photograph of him looking frail shows him more healthy than he’s been in some time.

He says: “I just wanted to thank you all so much for sending gifts, and all of the compassion and support you have shown me. It really means a lot to me in this time of recovery.”

And he vows: “I’ll be better soon and back out on stage before you know it.”

Following Whibley’s shock announcement, former roadie Brian Diaz recalled Sum 41’s heavy partying on tour in 2001, saying: “I couldn’t believe how far Deryck could go. I couldn’t get myself to walk from the bus to the venue some days – and this guy was playing shows every night, running round like a maniac, and killing a bottle of whiskey. It was insanity.”