Whibley: 2015 was best year of my life

Deryck Whibley says 2015 was one of the best years of his life because it saw him achieving so much.

He fought back from near-death as a result of alcoholism, and returned to the stage with Sum 41, who teased clips from their sixth album last week.

Whibley says: “Learning to walk again and getting back on stage were some of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

“Getting my life back on track and my health in order, while at the same time making a new album, almost seemed impossible this time last year.

“But now the record is almost done and I feel stronger and better than ever. The band is sounding bigger and better.”

The album is available for pre-order via the band’s Pledge page. Sum 41 tour the UK next month.

