"What an honour!" Kate Bush celebrates her 2022 chart success in Christmas message

Kate Bush has thanked fans for their support in what she refers to a "crazy, roller coaster year" in the annual Christmas message posted on her official website, Fish People (opens in new tab). In 2022, her 1985 hit single Running Up That Hill climbed back up the charts and broke three records in the process thanks to its inclusion in a key scene in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

"I still reel from the success of RUTH being the No. 1 track of this summer. What an honour!" she writes. "It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No. 3 in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!"

In her yearly address, she also pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and refers to the "bombardment" of "the horrific war in Ukraine, the famines, the droughts, the floods" that have dominated 2022. She also shares her support for nurses, who began industrial action in December, saying, "I hope [they] will be in a position where they are appreciated - they should be cherished."

Although she makes no hint of new material or the long-awaited follow-up to 2011's 50 Words For Snow in her post, she does end on a note of optimism:



"Let’s all hope that next year will be better than this one. I keep thinking about hope and how it was the last to fly out of Pandora’s box. Sometimes it’s all that seems to glow in the dark times we find ourselves in right now."