Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland working on solo album

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has confirmed that he’s in the studio working on his new solo album.

The follow-up to 2016’s Crystal Machete, which was written as an experimental instrumental soundtrack to an imaginary 80s film, will be titled The Astral Hand and will link both albums together.

He announced the news via Instagram, with a quote which reads: “I climbed the mountaintop to the cave of Dagoth and swam under the statue of Ith, through the hidden river and beyond the portals that dare travellers off the path, knowingly or unknowingly.

“I cheated a thousand deaths there and stood firmly in the halls of the ancients. I drank of the waters beyond Ith and knew what it was to be burdened with the wisdom of the universe.

“I thought in many tongues as I crept towards the alter and kneeled beyond that bloodied throne that so many mortals have coveted.”

The quote continues: “I knelt at that alter and felt The Astral Hand of Raybienecsh pierce the dimensional divide and as it came to rest on my humble shoulder mine eyes travelled towards the heavens.

“There upon the alter appeared that talisman of dread, that weapon of might. The Crystal Machete was there in my sight.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Last year, Borland reported that Limp Bizkit’s long-awaited next album was delayed because frontman Fred Durst wasn’t happy with the material.

