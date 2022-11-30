We're alarmed by how well this epic medieval folk metal cover of ABBA's Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! works

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

German medieval folk metallers Feuerschwanz might be having a laugh with this ABBA cover, but we think it's pretty damn good!

The singer of FEUERSCHWANZ and Abba
(Image credit: Napalm (Youtube) / OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP (Getty))

We love a comedy heavy metal cover as much as the next rock publication, but few have spread shit-eating grins across our faces in recent times as this absolute doozy of an offering from comedy German folk metallers Feuerschwanz.

Feuerschwanz - which translates as 'Firetail' - hail from Erlangen in Bavaria, and formed all the way back in 2004. They've been knocking out amusing, medieval-tinged odes to booze, sex and partying ever since, and now they've turned their tipsy sights on Swedish pop sensations Abba, giving their hallmark anthem Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) a drastic makeover.

In a ridiculous video featuring all sorts of daft/heroic/kinky medieval goings on, the six-piece beef up Abba's classic 1979 hit courtesy of some big riffs and pounding drums, plus violins, some wood instruments and possibly a set of bagpipes at one point (look, there's a lot going on in there, we can't keep track of it all).

“The world definitely needs another ABBA cover!’ state the band defiantly. They also note in a PR release accompanying the cover that it was willed into existence courtesy of a bet made within the band surrounding the chart performance of their 2021 album, Memento Mori. Put short: if the record beat ABBA's Voyage release in the German charts, Feuerschwanz would do a cover song. Amazingly, Memento Mori debuted at Number One on the charts that week, so here we are.

Watch this bold new take on Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) below. Memento Mori is out now via Napalm.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 