We're alarmed by how well this epic medieval folk metal cover of ABBA's Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! works

We love a comedy heavy metal cover as much as the next rock publication, but few have spread shit-eating grins across our faces in recent times as this absolute doozy of an offering from comedy German folk metallers Feuerschwanz.

Feuerschwanz - which translates as 'Firetail' - hail from Erlangen in Bavaria, and formed all the way back in 2004. They've been knocking out amusing, medieval-tinged odes to booze, sex and partying ever since, and now they've turned their tipsy sights on Swedish pop sensations Abba, giving their hallmark anthem Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) a drastic makeover.

In a ridiculous video featuring all sorts of daft/heroic/kinky medieval goings on, the six-piece beef up Abba's classic 1979 hit courtesy of some big riffs and pounding drums, plus violins, some wood instruments and possibly a set of bagpipes at one point (look, there's a lot going on in there, we can't keep track of it all).

“The world definitely needs another ABBA cover!’ state the band defiantly. They also note in a PR release accompanying the cover that it was willed into existence courtesy of a bet made within the band surrounding the chart performance of their 2021 album, Memento Mori. Put short: if the record beat ABBA's Voyage release in the German charts, Feuerschwanz would do a cover song. Amazingly, Memento Mori debuted at Number One on the charts that week, so here we are.

Watch this bold new take on Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) below. Memento Mori is out now via Napalm.