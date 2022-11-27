Toyah and Robert Fripp have covered Megadeth and that's completely normal these days

In their latest Sunday Lunch broadcast, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have covered a second member of thrash metal's so-called "big four".

Having enjoyed considerable success with their cover of Metallica's Enter Sandman in January 2021 (8.1 million views and counting) and explored the possibilities offered by Seek And Destroy only last week, the frisky duo have now breathed new and strange life into Megadeth's 1990 classic Holy Wars, aided by a giant inflatable crown.

Earlier this year Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine told Metal Hammer about the writing of Holy Wars, revealing how it was inspired by a real-life incident when he drunkenly prompted a near-riot after making a pro-IRA statement onstage at a show in Northern Ireland in 1988.

"I’d been drinking Guinness and somebody explained some complicated stuff to me in a simplified manner really quickly, and I bought it," said Mustaine. "I said something from the stage that I shouldn’t have and it caused a scuffle. [Bassist] David Ellefson wouldn’t talk to me the next day.

"I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and he said, ‘You don’t know what you said last night, do you?’ I said, ‘No, I was drunk, that’s the point.’ He told me what I’d said [Mustaine made an onstage dedication to ‘the cause’, a reference to the IRA] and that we were escorted out of town in a bulletproof bus. I was so disappointed I’d said that."

We look forward to Fripp and Willcox's upcoming covers of Slayer and Anthrax with fevered anticipation.

Meanwhile, King Crimson man Fripp has released Part 17 in his ongoing series of Robert At Home videos.

The latest video celebrates Fripp's "pitiful stature as a human being" and includes musings on the acoustic guitar part to In The Court Of The Crimson King, and advice about how not to play the electric guitar part on David Bowie's "Heroes".