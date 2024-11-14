Welcome To Rockville announces headliners Shinedown, Green Day, Linkin Park and Korn, plus more than 150 others, for 2025

Welcome To Rockville has announced more than 150 acts for 2025, including headliners Shinedown, Green Day, Linkin Park and Korn.

The four-day weekender will take place at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach from May 15 to 18. It’s also set to feature Alice In Chains, Pierce The Veil, Rob Zombie, Incubus, Bad Omens, Chevelle, Killswitch Engage, Knocked Loose, Halestorm, Mudvayne, Motionless In White, Beartooth, Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Killswitch Engage, Body Count, Power Trip, Chimaira, Arch Enemy, Jinjer, Sevendust, Testament and dozens upon dozens more.

To see the full lineup and find info on how to get tickets to the festival – including weekend, single-day and VIP passes – head to the official Welcome To Rockville website.

Shinedown singer Brent Smith comments: "We take this very seriously… It’s symbolic and a massive honour to be a headliner at Welcome To Rockville. This is the biggest rock festival in North America, so let’s go!

“Thank you to DWP for always believing in us and giving us this incredible opportunity. What I can tell the audience is that myself, Barry [Kerch, drums], Zach [Myers, guitars], Eric [Bass, bass] and our entire crew are going to bring you a performance and experience like no other.”

Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell adds, “It’s always a good time when we play Rockville. It’s been 12 years, so we’re looking forward to coming back.”

Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil says, “We can’t wait to perform for the fans at Welcome To Rockville next year. This festival always brings the high energy, and we’re proud to be a part of it. We’ll be there – both as artists and fans of the many incredible bands that are performing. See you all there.”

Linkin Park will perform at Welcome To Rockville as part of a blockbuster 2025 world tour that they announced earlier today (November 14). The nu metal stars will play across four continents from January to November, with a genre-smashing array of support acts joining them at various stops.

Welcome To Rockville 2024 took place from May 9 to 12 and was headlined by Mötley Crüe, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters and Slipknot.