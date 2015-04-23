Weiland: I worked hard to repair my reputation

Scott Weiland says he hasn’t done heroin in 13 years and insists he’s worked hard to repair his reputation with fans and colleagues.

The former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman was responding to comments from Filter’s Richard Patrick, who recently said Weiland’s fans were his biggest enablers.

Patrick was discussing STP’s decision to fire Weiland in 2013 and replace him with Chester Bennington.

Patrick told Music Frenzy: “They’re pushing him into his death, because they’re making him believe that, ‘Whatever I did is acceptable. And I can be as high as I want. And I can do as much drugs as I want.’ You’re gonna get what you want — he’ll be a rock-star legend that died in a hotel room with a needle sticking out of his arm, and it will not be a cool thing, and it will be sad, and his kids will be traumatised.

“It’s sad that three guys have to sit around and wait for someone to show up to a rehearsal. And they’ve been there for two weeks working, and the singer hasn’t even shown up. And you get onstage and the guy doesn’t even know how to sing his own songs. And it’s pathetic.”

Weiland issued a statement to Blabbermouth in response, saying that while he’s not perfect, he’s a changed man.

He says: “Just so you know, and others do as well, I haven’t had a needle in my arm in 13 years. Overcoming my addiction to heroin was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and I’m damn proud of the fact that the time in my life when drugs were stronger than my commitment to my health is so far behind me, and always will be.

“By the way, man, I recall when I did do drugs, and you were one of the guys getting high with me. It’s behind you, please note and respect that it’s behind me too.”

He continues: “As for my issues with my former band — just remember the old adage that there are two sides to every story. I haven’t been late for a show in a very long time. I have worked hard to be present and on time for my fans.

“I’m not perfect — no one is — but I have worked my ass off to repair the reputation I created by being thoughtless years ago.”

Weiland has distanced himself from supergroup Art Of Anarchy, saying he was never a member despite recording an album’s worth of vocals and appearing in a music video. He is currently working with his solo project, Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts who released debut album Blaster last month.