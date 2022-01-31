Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo has built his own "Spotify-like player" known as Weezify

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has built his very own version of Spotify to host thousands of the band's demos, known as Weezify.

Previously, Cuomo sold over 2,500 unreleased demos as part of his final project for a course in web programming, and now, he's put his new-found knowledge to the test for the creation of this new app.

Altogether, the platform hosts almost 3,500 demos made by the musician between the years 1975 and 2017.

To create the service, the frontman said it took him "all of 2021". Fans can also find it on Apple and Google Play.

A description on the Weezify website describes the app as a "Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo's demos (1975 – 2017). Close to 3,500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favourites. I made this app myself. It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it."

As well as listening to demos, fans can also engage in the marketplace, where they can buy demo packs, take part in a setlist survey which allows users to "make the best possible setlist for Weezer shows and my solo shows", browse Riverpedia to learn "way more info about me than you ever wanted to know", and lastly, have the option to chat to the frontman on his Discord on Mr.Rivers' Discord.

Meanwhile, Weezer are readying to release a four part project this year known as Seasons, which will see the group sharing a new album on the start of each quarter of the year.

“I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out [in 2022],” the frontman previously said of the series. “It’s called Seasons, and each album comes out on the first day of the season. Spring is kind of like happy chill. And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”