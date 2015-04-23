Wearing Scars set debut release date

Sacred Mother Tongue guitarist Andy James has launched a new project with former Mutiny Within singer Chris Clancy.

Northampton-based Wearing Scars also feature Sacred Mother Tongue’s former rhythm section, drummer Lee Newell and Bassist Craig Daws, as well as guitarist Daniel Woodyer.

A lyric video for their track Become Numb has been released, while debut album A Thousand Words will be issued on July 24 via Candyman Records.

Clancy says: “The concept of Wearing Scars started as an idea I had on the way home from the pub one night. To have the concept evolve into a band and album is really incredible.

“Some of these songs were written over four years ago and never reached their potential until I met Andy and he helped take them out of their shell and turn them into something really special. For the first time in my career I’m doing the music I want to do, the way I want to do it.”

Sacred Mother Tongue called it a day in 2013, while Clancy left Mutiny Within in 2011.