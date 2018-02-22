We Sell The Dead stream new album Heaven Doesn't Want You And Hell Is Full

We Sell The Dead are streaming their debut album Heaven Doesn’t Want You And Hell Is Full exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Featuring current and former members of In Flames, HIM and Spiritual Beggars, We Sell The Dead’s first record is based around Victorian Britain and notorious serial killer Jack The Ripper.

“We don’t know 100% who he was but we know his horrendous deeds,” explains bassist Jonas Slättung. “All the visuals we had in our mind, combined with the sometimes slightly morbid lyrics, made us think that this is what music would have sounded like if heavy metal had existed in the 19th century, or if Jack The Ripper had travelled forward in time to join a metal band.

“We Sell The Dead would have been his natural choice for a backing band. He probably would have felt right at home with us.”

Heaven Doesn’t Want You And Hell Is Full is released on February 23, via earMUSIC, and is available for pre-order.

