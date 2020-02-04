We pay tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart in the new issue of Prog, which is on sale today.

Peart, widely regarded as one of the finest drummers ever, sadly died of brain cancer last month, three years after he'd put away his drumsticks for good and walked away from Rush to concentrate on family life.

Prog writer Philip WIlding, who knew Rush better than most, pays a personal tribute to the man they called The Professor, while we look at Peart's finest musical and lyric moments and the enigma behind the public face of the man Carl Palmer calls "one of the most innovative drummers in the prog world". There's also a personal insight into what the great man was like to meet and interview.

Also in Prog 106...

Soft Machine - bassist Roy Babbington looks back over his career with the Canterbury legends that stretches back to 1970

Oliver Wakeman - in The Prog Interview, the eldest of the Wakeman siblings discusses his career and tenure replacing his dad in Yes

Marko Hietala - the Nightwish bassist explains the ideas behind his 'hard prog' debut solo album

Mariana Semkina - the Iamthemorning singer talks about her own first solo venture Sleepwalking

District 97 - not prog enough? Not metal enough? The Chicago prog rockers discuss where they fit in with new album Screens

Godsticks - the Welsh prog rockers talk about the eternal quest for perfectionism on new album Inescapable

65daysofstatic - the enduring Sheffield post rockers get into musical algorithms with new album replicr 2019

Moon Duo - the trippy US proggers get disco fever with their latest offering

Exploring Birdsong - the hotly tipped UK prog trio talk about their new record deal and EP

A Formal Horse - fresh from success in the recent Prog Readers' Poll the Southampton quartet talk about their debut album

The Far Meadow - the former jazz rockers tell us how they ended up with such a lush prog sound

Tips For 2020 - the Prog writers tell you who to keep an eye out for in the progressive world this year

Colin Edwin - the former Porcupine Tree bassist tells us about his new album and why there won't be a PT reunion

Plus live and album reviews from Mariana Semkina, Nektar, Pendragon, Tame Impala, Psychotic Waltz, Devin Townsend, The Flower Kings, Flying Colors, Heather Findlay, The Utopia Strong, Steeleye Span and more...

And music from M-Opus, Tirill, How Far To Hitchin, Panoply and more on the free CD.

You can buy the latest issue on sale here.

Or use our store finder to find your nearest stockist.