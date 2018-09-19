We Came As Romans play first show since Kyle Pavone’s death

We Came As Romans have paid tribute to their late singer Kyle Pavone at their first show since his death last month.

The singer died due to an accidental overdose in August at the age of 28, with the band subsequently setting up a foundation in his name.

We Came As Romans issued a statement last week saying that their tour with Bullet For My Valentine would go ahead as planned – and their first show took place last night at The Pageant in St Louis.

Introducing the track Lost In The Moment, Dave Stephens told the crowd: “I think it’s what he would have wanted. It’s the best way to honour his legacy.

“One of the things I admired most about him was his ability to not regret his past, not worry about his future and live in the present and enjoy that moment. Because he believed things could change so quickly and those great things could be taken from you in a heartbeat.”

Watch fan-filmed footage below.

The band’s shows will continue tonight (September 19) at The Metroplex in Little Rock.

We Came As Romans US tour with Bullet For My Valentine

Sep 19: Little Rock The Metroplex, AR

Sep 20: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Sep 21: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Sep 22: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 24: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Sep 27: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Sep 30: Grand rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Oct 01: Columbus Skully’s Music Diner, OH

Oct 02: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 03: Syracuse SI Hall, NY

Oct 04: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 05: Clifton park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 06: Rochester Montage Music Hall, NY

Oct 07: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 09: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Oct 10: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 12: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 13: Tucson The Rock, AZ

Oct 15: San Diego The Irenic, CA

Oct 16: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV