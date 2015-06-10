We Came As Romans call in fans on Regenerate clip

We Came As Romans have released a video for their single Regenerate.

It’s taken from their upcoming self-titled album, out on July 24 via Spinefarm Records.

The video for Regenerate was filmed in their hometown of Detroit, Michigan, and stars a large group of the band’s fans. Bassist Andy Glass tells Fuse: “This video was something we really wanted our fans to be a part of. Regenerate is about getting rid of a damaged mentality and giving restoration to the things that matter.

“We want our fans to grow with us as we shed old skin, moving forward as a band, and as a family. It was an integral part for us to involve our amazing hometown fans, who helped invoke and express emotion through the video.”

The album is the band’s fourth, and the follow-up to 2013’s Tracing Back Roots. They’re currently on a widespread North American tour.

WE CAME AS ROMANS TRACKLIST