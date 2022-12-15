We asked AI to write Christmas songs in the style of Slipknot, Cannibal Corpse, Iron Maiden and more, and we're scared by how good some of these actually are

With the holiday season finally upon us and the same ten Christmas songs flooding radio stations on repeat (looking at you, Mariah Carey), it got us thinking...this time of year could really do with an extra helping of heavy metal. And while there have been some great metal Xmas songs over the years, like Rob Halford's Celestial album, most heavy bands tend to stay pretty clear of the festivities.

To find out how it would sound if our favourite metal bands wrote their own Christmas jingles, we asked AI technology (Jasper and ChatGPT) to rub its clever little digital hands together and come up with lyrics in the style of Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Evanescence, Rage Against The Machine and Cannibal Corpse, all inspired by the holiday season.

So, if you're tired of songs about snogging under the mistletoe and rushing home in time for the merciless mundanity of Christmas board games and bland turkey, then here's a selection of new ones about metal Santas with sacks full of Iron Maiden CD's, misery, and death and destruction.

Enjoy!

Just to clarify: these songs were NOT written by the bands themselves. Obviously.

Iron Maiden: Metal Santa, anyone?!

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there

The metalheads were nestled all snug in their beds

While visions of Iron Maiden danced in their heads

And Eddie in his bandana, and Bruce in his boots

Had just settled down for a long winter's snooze

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter

I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter

Away to the window I flew like a flash

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow

Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear

But a miniature sleigh and eight metal reindeer

With a little old driver, so lively and quick

I knew in a moment it must be Iron Nick

More rapid than eagles his coursers they came

And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name

"Now, Ironhead! now, Headbanger! now, Heavy and Thrash!

On, Speed! on, Power! on, Doom and Stoner!

To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!

Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!"

As dry leaves that before the wild hurricane fly

When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky

So up to the house-top the coursers they flew

With the sleigh full of metal, and Iron Nick too

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof

The prancing and pawing of each little hoof

As I drew in my head, and was turning around

Down the chimney Iron Nick came with a bound

He was dressed all in leather, from his head to his foot

And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot

A bundle of Iron Maiden CDs he had flung on his back

And he looked like a metalhead just opening his Christmas pack

The stump of a cigarette he held tight in his teeth

And the smoke it encircled his head like a wreath

He had a broad face and a little round belly

That shook, when he laughed like a bowlful of jelly

Slipknot: Christmas is a time for screaming into the night, yes

Oh Christmas time is dark and bleak,

With no one to hear me speak

My silence echoes through the night,

No joy this holiday in sight.

Come gather 'round, won't you hear my plea?

It's Christmas time, come join the misery.

We'll all wear masks and howl out loud,

'Til Santa finds his way in the crowd.

The snow just keeps on falling down,

My sadness without a sound.

I'm standing here with my broken heart,

In this festive season so cold and dark.

Forget the carols and jolly songs,

Leave the presents and tinsel gone.

This is a Christmas like no other,

Let's make a holiday of doom and horror.

So put on your masks and grab a scythe,

Let out a scream into the night!

Christmas time is here again,

A festive day of pain and sin!

Cannibal Corpse: unsurprisingly hideous

On this holiest of nights, I bring death and destruction

I won't make merry, only bring more destruction

The snow outside is red from my wrathful aggression

No hope for the Christmas season, no signs of repentance

My evil will be felt throughout the land

Come now you foolish mortals, it's time to take a stand

Your faith in Santa Claus can not save your life tonight

He couldn't even withstand me with one frosty bite.

So join me on this night of horror and despair

It's time to throw away all your holiday cheer.

No presents or stockings hung by the chimney side

Just evil deeds done just before midnight arrives.

Let's spread terror and terror on this holy night

Let's sow the seeds of fear and agony so bright

Gather 'round me as I bring forth destruc-tion

You'll never forget my Christmas of Cannibal Cor-pus-ion!

So cast aside your reindeer, forget Santa's sleigh

Instead it is I who will lead you astray

Away from joy and peace this festive season

And into the depths of darkness and no reason.

My servants will haunt the streets in search of souls to steal

Their screams will echo through the city like a chilly squeal.

Evanescence: gothic, miserable, exactly right

It's the darkest night of December, snow is on the ground

Angels in the sky are singing a silent sound

The heat of winter starts to freeze my bones and I'm tired of feeling so alone

This Christmas brings me pain that no one else can see

Santa won't bring me cheer, he just scowls when he sees me

The icy wind that blows away all my hope and dreams, it's hard to find relief from this grief it seems

No happy holidays for me, nothing but an empty night

I've been hoping for a miracle but none comes in sight

So I'll keep waiting here until morning light brings hope anew

Until then I will stay alive, singing my heavy metal blues.

All the presents and the lights don't make this season bright

My heart is filled with sadness under winter's midnight sky

Nothing in the world can help me make things right

I'm so alone, I just want to cry.

The cold chill of night pouring down like tears from up above

Depression grips me tightly as I try to find some love

Christmas isn't a happy time for me, it's nothing but despair and gloom

But I'll keep on fighting until that day I can be free from this heavy metal doom

Rage Against The Machine: telling no lies

It's that time of year again

The air is cold and the streets are glistenin'

Families gather 'round the tree

But for some, it's just another day of misery

Rage against the machine

Rage against the lies

Rage against the greed

That's suffocating our lives

Christmas time, a time for peace

But for the poor, it's just another day of war

The rich keep getting richer

While the poor can barely afford to eat

Rage against the machine

Rage against the lies

Rage against the greed

That's suffocating our lives

Let's break the chains of oppression

And rise up against the corruption

We'll fight for a better future

Where equality and justice reign supreme