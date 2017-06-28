Watch Wormrot play Glastonbury set onboard Earache Express

All aboard!: Wormrot on the Earache Express

Wormrot have posted video footage of their set at last weekend’s Glastonbury.

The grindcore outfit from Singapore appeared on the Earache Express – a modified London tube train organised by Earache Records – with the performance coming after they had played The Truth Stage at the festival.

It’s the first time Glastonbury has dedicated an area to extreme metal and saw bands including Napalm Death perform.

Earache have also released a short video documentary showcasing the event, which includes live footage and interviews.

Napalm Death frontman Barney Greenway says: “It’s a paradox because while we don’t deliberately set out to shock people, needless to say the music is extremely sonically violent.

“But actually what underpins it is peace, tolerance, equality, non-violence – but we still get a perverse kick out of wrecking people heads.”

Watch both Wormrot’s performance and the Earache video below.

