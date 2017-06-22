Watch Barney from Napalm Death teach MP Miliband to sing

Napalm Death vocalist Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway has attempted to teach MP and former Labour leader Ed Miliband to sing in a death metal style live on radio.

The UK politician has been sitting in for Jeremy Vine this week on BBC Radio 2 – and had invited Greenway on to the show to chat about the Glastonbury festival, where Napalm Death will play a set on a stage dedicated to punk and metal tonight (June 22).

And during the live broadcast, Greenway attempted to teach Miliband how to use this throat to make a death metal growl.

Miliband says: “I’m going to now take my career into my hands if it’s not already gone down the pan and you’re going to try and help me to sort of do a bit of this extreme metal.”

The Napalm Death man then gives Miliband a few examples of his distinctive vocal style which the MP tries to replicate – with mixed results.

View the video of the pair’s encounter below.

Following their set at Glastonbury, Napalm Death will embark on further live dates across Europe.

Jun 22: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 23: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Aug 03: Wacken Fest, Germany

Aug 05: Pori Porispere Festival, Finland

Aug 06: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany

Aug 08: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Aug 10: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Aug 11: Ieper Festival, Belgium

Aug 12: Brasov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

Sep 09: Huttikon Meh Suff! Metal Festival, Switzerland

The First Album I Ever Bought: Barney Greenway, Napalm Death