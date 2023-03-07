Watch Wes Borland front Limp Bizkit with some random dude on guitar for the weirdest version of My Way ever

Limp Bizkit's insistence on getting fans as involved as possible in their shows are one of the reasons they've earned their reputation as one of the funnest live bands in metal. Frontman Fred Durst bringing a member of the audience up on stage to help him rap a classic Bizkit track is one of his most tried and tested formulas, but did you know that he's not the only one in the band to occasionally share his live duties?

At a Limp Bizkit show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in May 2016, after the nu metal legends had just covered classic Rage Against The Machine track Killing In The Name, a fan was brought on stage to take over from Wes Borland on guitar. In a video since posted from the show, Durst and Borland can both be seen asking the fan what Bizkit track he'd like to play, with a brief back-and-forth seemingly resulting in Chocolate Starfish... cut My Way getting the nod.

Sure enough, the plucky fan begins playing the unmistakeable opening notes from My Way, backed by DJ Lethal on the decks. As the rest of the band kick in, however, something even stranger happens - Wes Borland proceeds to grab the mic and begins to sing the track, strutting, posing and gesticulating as he does so.

What follows is one of the most bizarre versions of a Limp Bizkit song we've ever seen, not least thanks to our Wes being dressed in typically flamboyant attire that makes him look like one of The Hives has died and been brought back to life as a spooky ghost.

Who else but Bizkit? Watch the entertaining video below.